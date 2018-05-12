Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requests PM to intervene in CCTV project

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday seeking his intervention in executing the Delhi government's CCTV project. This comes two days after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal constituted a panel to prepare a framework for the same.

The L-G House on Tuesday said the Committee has been tasked with recommending a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) or Regulatory Framework for installation, operation, monitoring and other issues related to CCTVs in public spaces. The government had on February finalised a concessionaire to install 1.4 lakh CCTVs in different parts of the city. The AAP-led government had said work would be completed by October this year.

Kejriwal sought an appointment with Modi and requested him to order Baijal to allow the installation of CCTV cameras, saying that as it was related to women safety there should be no politics over the issue.

"The process to install CCTV cameras was to begin for which budget was passed. All objections regarding the project were cleared. The Cabinet had also given its nod...contract was given to Centre's company BEL...But, your L-G suddenly created hurdles. He (L-G) formed a committee on the (CCTV) project without informing us. Why was this committee constituted when the process was completed and installation of CCTV cameras was to start...? What will this committee do?," Kejriwal said in his letter.

On Thursday, the AAP government had declared the L-G appointed committee as "null and void" saying it was the government's job to install CCTV cameras and asked Baijal to prevent rising crimes in the city.

The CM alleged that there were rumours that the L-G was creating "hurdles" in the execution of the project at the behest of the central government. He claimed that constitution of the committee by the L-G without informing the government indicates that Baijal has "ill-intentions".

"Your L-G had similarly stopped the file of mohalla clinics last year. He made wrong objections on the file for a year and a half and did not allow setting up of mohalla clinics for 1.5 years following which there is anger among Delhiites," he alleged.

Power Play