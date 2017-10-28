Delhi Assembly panels ask judiciary not to interfere in proceedings

AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Madan Lal, who are heading the Petition and Privileges committees of the Delhi Assembly, on Satrurday said that judiciary should not "interfere" in the proceedings of house panels.

Their statement comes after several bureaucrats against whom the assembly panels had initiated action recently got a stay from the Delhi High Court.

With the officers frequently approaching courts, Bharadwaj said that the assembly would appoint its lawyers so that it has proper representation in court.

Addressing a press conference at the CM's Committee Room in Delhi Assembly, Petition Committee's Chairperson and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the assembly committees are fixing accountability of officers.

"When action is initiated against lax officers, they approach the high court and get a stay. Separation of powers of judiciary and legislature is clearly mentioned in the Constitution according to which the court cannot interfere in the Assembly committees' proceedings," Bharadwaj told reporters here.

He said, "According to our (Assembly) Speaker, judiciary and legislature should respect each other." Privileges Committee's chairperson Madan Lal alleged that the officers "are running away from their responsibility".

Recently, PWD Principal Secretary Ashwani Kumar had approached the high court which had stayed the "breach of privilege proceedings" initiated by the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Assembly.

Also, Chief Secretary M M Kutty had also got a stay from the court on a show-cause notice issued by an assembly panel.