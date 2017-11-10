Delhi Air Pollution: NGT to examine govt's decision to roll out odd-even scheme

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday said it would examine the Delhi government's decision to roll out odd-even car rationing scheme for five days starting from November 13.

A layer of smog continued to engulf Delhi on Friday with some of the areas still gripped in the hazardous category of air quality index.

The pollution level in Punjabi Bagh at 802, Mandir Marg at 515, Anand Vihar at 571 and Dwarka at 420 fall under the hazardous category.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Delhi government to submit before it the details of the ambient air quality during the earlier implementation of the odd-even scheme.

The Green panel directed the counsel appearing for the Delhi government to be ready with all the requisite data and show before it the reason for implementing the latest odd-even scheme.

The AAP government on Thursday announced the introduction of the odd-even scheme as part of a Graded Response Plan to tackle the alarming pollution situation in the national capital.

With nearly 13 lakh private cars expected to keep off the road per day after the odd-even scheme kicks in from Monday, the government is looking to hire 500 buses to ensure smooth comute for the public.

The odd-even scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 to November 17. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.

The pollution monitoring body had said that there was no data to indicate that car rationing scheme has any impact on decrease in vehicular pollution and the fluctuations in PM10 and PM2.5 is due to weather and change in wind patterns.

The national capital is experiencing 'severe' air quality under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels have breached permissible standards by multiple times.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recorded 'severe' air quality, meaning that the intensity of pollution was extreme.

In the wake of the soaring pollution level in the city, the Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a pollution advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust.

The LG, Anil Baijal, has directed the Delhi Traffic Police and municipal corporations to prohibit the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles from 11 pm on Thursday to 11 pm November 12.