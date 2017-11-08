Delhi air pollution: All you need to know

New Delhi, the capital city of the India, remains engulfed in dense smog. City residents woke up to witness a thick blanket of grey smog hovering around Delhi.

The air quality index in the city has reduced to an alarming rate. Blaming the slow winds, cold temperature and the crop stubble burning in the neighbouring cities, airborne pollutants have been recorded as 'hazardous' in the city.

The Indian Medical Association has declared a state of health emergency in the capital. Recommending to cancel Delhi's half-marathon, IMA also urged the government to issue preventive measures for the current environmental crisis.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research explains the air quality index as follows:

SUDDEN DEVELOPMENT @850hpa and @700 hpa

Wind Speed: 15-20kmph (Strong Winds)

Wind Direction: 315 degree (North-West) Punjab-Haryana

Fire counts: High on Past 24 hr (More than 21)

@SURFACE

Wind Speed: 2.2kmph

Ventilation Coefficient: Very Small

Boundary Layer height: Less than 800 meter

Wind Direction: 315 degree (Westerly)

In simple words the ‘safe limit’ set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is 100 µg/m3 for PM 10 and 60 µg/m3 for PM 2.5. Anything recorded beyond 400 µg/m3 indicates severe air quality, and between 300 and 400 µg/m3 is seen as very poor.

Meanwhile, the air quality index recorded for Delhi by the CPCB, based on as many as 15 monitoring stations, on Tuesday, was 351 µg/m3.

It also remained "very poor" for Noida and Gurgaon as well at 349 µg/m3 and 343 µg/m3 while neighbouring Ghaziabad and Faridabad had "severe" air quality with 439 µg/m3 and 410 µg/m3.

Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has directed the Delhi government to impose all conditions under the severe category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under severe category; start preparedness for tougher action and appeals to governments to take this public health emergency seriously and to undertake massive and drastic action to control air pollution

The drop in temperature is also not good sign for air pollution. Decrease in temperature leads to reduced wind speeds. The reduced wind speed ensures the pollutants suspended in the air are not able to disperse and thus remain hanging in the air.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES BY GOVT.

Forcing the authorities to swing into action, certain emergency preventive measures have been issued.

1.Deputy CM Manish Sisodia declared that the primary schools in and around the city remain closed.

2.Government also proposed on increase in the parking fare to 4 times the actual amount in order to encourage usage of public transport.

3. Intensify the enforcement of non-destined goods traffic into Delhi by physically checking all vehicles and turning them back – also, putting out public announcements of the numbers that are turned back.

4. All brick kiln in and around Delhi to shut down. EPCA also directs the government to close all hot mix plants and crushers.

5. Immediate scaling up of public transport has been directed, by increasing the number of buses and reliable services in Delhi.

6. Fines shall be imposed on all construction agencies for dust spread. Fines upto 5000 per day shall be levied.

7. Ban on use of diesel generators to be continued in the city.

8. Deployment of police personnels in the blocked ares of the city and traffic prone spots.

9. Intensification of mechanized road sweeping and sprinkling of water

10. The Delhi government has put out health advisories for high-risk groups, mainly the children.

SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) air pollution is a major environmental issue for health. Extremely high pollution levels in air can increase risk of stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and both chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma.

Major environmental health problems are witnessed in developed and developing nations. Air pollution leads to acute respiratory infections, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer among adults.

"Exposure to ozone is a major factor in asthma morbidity and mortality, while nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide also can play a role in asthma, bronchial symptoms, lung inflammation and reduced lung function," states reports by WHO.

In 2012, some 72% of outdoor air pollution-related premature deaths were due to ischaemic heart disease and strokes, while 14% of deaths were due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or acute lower respiratory infections, and 14% of deaths were due to lung cancer.

Well the only good thing about all these environmental crisis is that Delhities are not the only ones battling the gas chamber. Beijing, China's massive capital had also declared health emergency because of air pollution in the city. Beijing who holds the worst reputation when it comes to air pollution in world was able to deal with the various steps taken by them.

According to the amendments of China's environment protection laws in 2014, the law gave more to environmental officials against polluting businesses and business men. After Beijing was covered in thick blanket of smog the government officials took 'tough measures for tough tasks.' More than 100 factories were shut temporarily and one-third government vehicles were reduced from the streets. Strict control measures were issued for heavily polluting industries and vehicles.

STEPS TAKEN IN PAST

A plan with various traffic restrictions and the shutdown of a major power plant, was announced after Delhi saw severe pollution last year.

Desperate measures to reduce toxic air were taken by the AAP in 2016 in Delhi. Delhi Government decided to follow the odd-even number concept to reduce the number of private vehicles plying on roads.

Supreme Court had banned the sale and distribution of fireworks in Delhi ahead of the festival of Diwali.

All these preventive measures and guidelines are emergency plans, cannot become a long term plan to battle the health crisis in the city. The government needs to gear up soon and take decisive actions in order to cut down the air pollution in Delhi.