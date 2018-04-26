Trending#

Asaram verdict

Death for child rape

Kathua rape and murder case

karnataka assembly elections

Donald Trump

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Delhi

Delhi: 7-year-old killed, 18 other injured in school van-tanker crash in Keshavpuram

Delhi school accident

Hindi - WION

Share

Written By

PTI

Updated: Apr 26, 2018, 11:52 AM IST

A student was killed and eighteen other were injured in a collision between a school van and a milk tanker near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in North Delhi’s Keshavpuram area this morning, police said. 

The seven-year-old, who died in the crash has been identified as one Garima. 

The school vehicle was 16-year-old and was driven by one Appu. 

All the children are from Wazirpur JJ colony. 

The children are being treated at different hospitals and the drivers of both the vehicles were detained, they added.

Further details are awaited. 

Join the discussion



Next story

Next Story