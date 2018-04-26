Delhi: 7-year-old killed, 18 other injured in school van-tanker crash in Keshavpuram

A student was killed and eighteen other were injured in a collision between a school van and a milk tanker near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in North Delhi’s Keshavpuram area this morning, police said.

The seven-year-old, who died in the crash has been identified as one Garima.

The school vehicle was 16-year-old and was driven by one Appu.

All the children are from Wazirpur JJ colony.

The children are being treated at different hospitals and the drivers of both the vehicles were detained, they added.

Further details are awaited.