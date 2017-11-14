Children's Day Horror: 18-month-old girl allegedly raped by caretaker in Delhi

A one-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her caretaker in Shahpur Jat village area in South Delhi on Monday.

The condition of the girl is stated to be critical and currently, she is recuperating at a city hospital.

The police said that the accused was hired to be the caretaker of the girl.

The victim's father had hired him from an established placement agency. On Monday afternoon when the mother of the child returned home she saw her daughter bleeding from her private parts. Following which, she informed her husband and even questioned the accused after which she shut him in a room and informed the police.

The girl was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The Accused was arrested from their house.

A case of rape has been registered at Hauz Khas police station.