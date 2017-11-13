Delays, ticket price hike hit travel plans

The hazardous blanket of smog that has been choking Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for the last one week has not only affected people's health but travel plans as well. Reason: The exorbitant airfare hike.

As the smog cover becomes denser, most airlines have hiked the fare for the flights in the next few days considerably. The Delhi-Mumbai sector witnessed the biggest fluctuation due to the delays and flight cancellations attributed to smog. While the average cost for a Delhi-Mumbai flight (one way) on a regular day is nearly Rs 2,400, on November 8, the price saw a whopping 89 per cent jump, settling at Rs 22,000 for a one-way ticket.

Delhi becoming a gas chamber also affected the inbound air traffic as carriers saw 3-5 per cent passengers cancelling their flights to the city because of the health scare.

According to Alok Bajpai, CEO and co-founder of ixigo: "On an average, 63 per cent of both inbound and outbound flights were delayed between November 7 and 9, affecting the overall air traffic, especially in sectors with high traffic of Delhi-bound flights.

Flights coming to Delhi from Bengaluru, for instance, saw a major hit, with an approximate 42 per cent delay rate. The flights from Mumbai saw an even larger delay rate, with over 44 per cent of the flights not reaching on time between November 7 and 9."

"Major delays were witnessed during the morning hours, and because of that, subsequent flights were also pushed back. The average delay time has been about 90 minutes," he added.

The Capital has been in the grip of thick smog that has been increasing at an alarming rate, triggering major respiratory issues. Schools have been shut and doctors have issued advisory, urging people to stay indoors and use masks to tackle one of the worst polluted months of the year.