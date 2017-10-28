Defamation case: AAP leader's plea dismissed

Sources also said that the plea was rejected citing "misuse of process of law" and "consequently the revision petition is also dismissed".

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Deepak Bajpai. The petition had challenged the summoning and framing of notice in a criminal defamation case filed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley against Bajpai and other AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Justice I S Mehta observed that Bajpai had failed to give a valid explanation of the delay in filing the revision petition and hence his plea "lacks justifiable and bonafide grounds".

Sources also said that the plea was rejected citing "misuse of process of law" and "consequently the revision petition is also dismissed".

The court's order came on a plea which challenged the lower court's separate orders summoning and framing notice against him for the alleged offence of defamation case filed by Jaitley in a controversy surrounding the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Bajpai had also challenged another order by which his application seeking to be heard on the point of notice was also rejected.

In an 18-page order, the court said that Bajpai had not challenged the lower court's order initially. But later he challenged them just to avail a fresh process under the garb of his application under the Limitation Act which "factually is misuse of process of law"."

The court noted in its order that while Bajpai had received certified copies of documents in the trial court on April 25 this year, he claimed in his application for condonation of delay that he had got the copies in June.

Bajpai's contention that he was not heard by the trial court before framing of notice against him was opposed by Jaitley's counsel who had submitted that in a summons case, there was no concept of hearing an accused at the stage of framing of notice or before that.

Advocate Prashant Mendiratta, appearing for Bajpai, had said the AAP leader resides outside the jurisdiction of the trial court and cannot be summoned by it without an inquiry under the CrPC, which was not done in this case.

However, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Jaitley, had said there was a gross delay in filing the petition and the application for condonation of delay does not comply with the proposition of law under the Limitation Act which says that each day's delay must be explained.

HC’s observations

The court noted in its order that while Bajpai had received certified copies of documents in the trial court on April 25 this year, he claimed in his application for condonation of delay that he had got the copies in June.