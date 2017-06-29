Debt-ridden playschool owner commits suicide

Being unable to return the money that he had borrowed from a creditor, a 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan inside a play school in north-east Delhi's Harsh Vihar area on Monday morning. The deceased, Vikas Kumar, owned the school named Delhi Play School.

The police recovered a suicide note from the location, in which Kumar alleged that he was under stress because he had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from a creditor for his cousin Pawan Kumar, who refused to return the money to him.In the note, Kumar stated: "Whenever I spoke about the money, he (Pawan) would change the topic. The lender often asked me to pay off the debt and I would feel humiliated and guilty for not being able to do so. I want strong action against Pawan."

The note further stated that he wanted his wife and children to stay with his parents after his death and not to be bothered about the debt. Before ending his life, he even sent a photo of the suicide note to all his relatives via WhatsApp. "His body was discovered by his brother Mohit Kumar, who then informed the police," a Delhi Police officer said.