DDA to announce lucky draw dates for flats after Eid

Home buyers in the national capital can now prepare themselves for a lucky draw of over 13,000 flats which were on offer under the 2017 Housing Scheme of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), as the agency may announce the dates of the draw after Eid.

The buyers who had applied for the houses and get lucky in the draw of lots can move into the new house by mid-August.

"After Eid, we plan to come out with a notification for the final list of applicants and the dates of the lucky draw," said a DDA officer.

Under the housing scheme, 13,148 flats in all categories with the highest number being in the Low Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats. The scheme, which was initially set to be launched on January 26, had been delayed for multiple reasons, including demonetisation, lack of connectivity to areas where the flats were proposed, and MCD elections.

Officials from the DDA maintained that they were waiting for lieutenant governor Anil Baijal's nod before floating the scheme.

Most of these flats are those which remained unoccupied in the 2014 scheme while over 2,000 others are those which have been vacated by people.

The flats are available in different parts of the city including Dwarka in the southwest, Rohini and Pitampura in the northwest, Vasant Kunj, Jasola and Sarita Vihar.

2017 HOUSING SCHEME