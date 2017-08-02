DDA 2017 housing scheme: A month on, less than 15% forms sold

The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) 2017 housing scheme may end up being a dampener, as not even 15 per cent of the application forms have been sold so far. The urban body had printed around five lakh forms this year. Also, this is set to cause the urban body a loss of around Rs 1 crore.

About a month since the scheme's launch on June 30, only around 60,000 forms have been sold.

If the sale of forms does not pick pace soon, the DDA is likely to extend the date of sale of application forms, which at present is fixed as August 11.

"We are expecting more buyers to apply in the last few days of the sale. We will see the exact number of applications on August 10 and if it is still lowe than 30,000, the date may be extended to August 25," said an official on the condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the DDA, expecting the scheme to do well since it was arriving three years after the last housing scheme of 2014, had printed the five lakh forms in the first phase itself.

Each form cost the urban body around Rs 30. Even if four lakh forms are left unsold, it will cause a loss of over Rs 1 crore to the body.

The DDA is offering over 12,000 houses in the scheme, of which around 11,000 are LIG flats which were returned in the 2014 scheme for being too small in size.

Besides this, the slow response can be attributed to the new forfeiture clause introduced this year. The eight banks the DDA had tied up with have refused to finance the registration money for applicants owing to 25 per cent of the amount being forfeited if the houses are surrendered after the draw of lots.

The DDA had last week held a meeting with bank officials to address the issue. However, they could not arrive at a conclusion.

Besides, the houses on offer lack basic amenities such as roads, connectivity, water supply and shopping complexes, the housing authority has claimed to provide all the facilities within six months.

2017 Housing Scheme

Sale of application forms till July 27: 56,000

Number of applications submitted till July 27: 5,000

2014 Housing Scheme

Total Sale of application forms : 17 lakh

Total number of applications submitted: 10 lakh