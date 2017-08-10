DCW writes to HRD over 'discriminatory' hostel rules

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written to the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar over 'discriminatory' hostel rules for girls in several Delhi University colleges and urged him to intervene in the matter. The commission also complained about the 'discouraging' response received by the chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"The Commission had sent communications to various universities, colleges and institutes in Delhi in order to assess the reasons for discriminatory hostel rules and hostel fee for girls and has received detailed responses," the DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in the letter. She also sought an appointment with the minister to discuss the issue.

"Over 5 institutions informed the Commission that due to various issues pending with UGC pertaining to release of due grant, they are unable to construct hostels for girls or ensure non-discriminatory fee of the same," she added.

The Commission further said that despite sending several communications to the UGC seeking intervention since February, no response has been received from it till date. "To my utter shock and dismay, the Officiating Chairman UGC VC Chauhan was not even aware of over a dozen communications sent by the Commission to UGC including those marked directly to Dr Chauhan. Further, he did not show any inclination to even discuss the issues raised by the Commission citing 'lack of time',"the DCW chief said.

Meanwhile, girl students of Hindu College staged a protest in front of the administration office of the college on Wednesday demanding the administration to lower down the fee structure of women's hostel at parity with the men's hostel. "If the administration is really concerned about security, they should have a warden residing on campus 24 hours," said Sourya Marjunder, a final year student.