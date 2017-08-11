Criminal involved in triple murder arrested

A loaded pistol was recovered from the accused, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a criminal Kaptan alias Praveen from Karnal in Haryana, wanted in a case of brutal daylight triple murder in Karnal and a robbery case. Police said that the accused was involved in nine cases other criminal cases. A loaded pistol was recovered from the accused, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

According to the police, information was received that a criminal wanted in a brutal triple murder case of Karnal is hiding somewhere in Outer Delhi areas. After receiving a tip-off, that Kaptan will come to meet one of his associates on GT Karnal road by pass, a team led by ACP Akhileshwar Swaroop Yadav laid a trap and the identified accused was arrested.

"During the interrogation he revealed that in the year 2003, he along with Rajesh, Naresh, Gulab Singh entered into telecom business and his monthly share of forty to fifty thousand was fixed. In May 2003, he was involved in the murder of Anoop Pehalwan in Rohtak Court. He was arrested and sentenced to life. While he was incarcerated his partners Rajesh, Naresh, Gulab Singh stopped paying his share of telecom tower business. In the year, 2012, he was granted bail. After his release from jail Kaptan started demanding his share of payment from his partners but they refused," Yadav said.

Kaptan with his associates hatched a conspiracy to eliminate them with his seven associates opened indiscriminate fire and killed Rajesh, Naresh and Gulab while Manoj and Chand were critically injured in December 2016.