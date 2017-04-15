Court awards Rs 35 lakh to accident victim's family

The family of a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) employee was awarded a compensation of over Rs 35 lakh after a car hit him and his niece, who also suffered injuries during the accident.

Madhu Jain, Judge, fined the driver and owner of the erring vehicle, after Raj Mangal Singh, working as an Assistant Telecom Technician with BSNL, was killed in the accident.

The incident took place on January 24, when Singh and his niece Pinki were walking on the footpath where they were hit by a car coming from Ismailpur Border, Faridabad. The accused, however, said that they were being falsely implicated in the case.

Ramesh Singh, the only eye-witness in the case, said that after hitting the deceased and his niece, the erring vehicle turned turtle and also caught fire. He also said that he rushed Singh to the hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'.

The court also found that the front bonnet of the car was dented, it had caught fire, and had dents on the front left and right fender. The postmortem of the deceased also proved that the death was caused due to injuries from the accident.

The court awarded an amount of Rs 35,81,200, including one lakh each to the sons and wife of the deceased. The court ruled that Sujata Singh, wife of the deceased, would get Rs 20,81,200 while awarding seven lakh each to both the sons.