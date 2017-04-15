Corruption related complaints reduce by 81%: CVC report

Expressing happiness on a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report which indicated a decrease in the number of complaints related to corruption in the city, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister on Friday said the "level of satisfaction" among the people for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has increased.

Attributing this to the party's zero tolerance level of corruption, the Deputy CM said that even the ministers have not been spared and have been asked to quit, in the government's two-year tenure.

"Our party had promised to take action against corruption. The CVC report has also pointed out the truth through its findings," Sisodia said. He also said that the number of corruption-related complaints has decreased up to 81 per cent between 2015 and 2016.

According to the annual CVC report tabled in the Parliament recently, as many as 969 complaints were registered last year against 5,139 complaints received in 2015.

Sisodia said that it was an achievement for the party as it had performed better than the Centre, where the complaints have gone up by 67 per cent in the last one year.

However, when asked about the results of the Rajouri Garden by-poll, he said that party's loss was mainly due to the anger over Jarnail Singh, Sitting MLA, backing out from contesting in the Punjab polls.