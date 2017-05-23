Cops warn Noida homebuyers against holding protests sans clearance

A day after DNA reported how the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police turned a deaf ear to the intelligence inputs regarding protests by Noida homebuyers, the district police and the administration on Monday asked the buyers to not organise any protest or gathering without required permissions. The authorities warned that violation of rules will invite legal action.

On Saturday, the protesting homebuyers had blocked the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. An ambulance carrying a seven-year-old boy, suffering from Meningitis, got stuck in the resulting traffic jam while ion its way from Ferozabad to Delhi. The child later died in the ambulance itself.

Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Love Kumar told DNA that clear instructions have been given to all officers and police station in-charges concerned to take strict action, if any homebuyer group takes law in hand again.

"We understand the pain of homebuyers. They are suffering because of the delay in getting possession of their houses. But, this does not mean that they can take law in their hands. I have made it clear that if anybody blocks a road or creates nuisance in the name of protest, we will take strict action," Kumar said.

The police have also alerted the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), asking them to keep a close tab on homebuyers' groups. The police and the administration officials said a proper platform to raise their voice was available to buyers, who could either take the support of the authorities concerned or move court against developers.

DNA had first reported that even after receiving an intelligence input that homebuyers' protest could lead to a major law and order situation, the UP Police had failed to control the situation.