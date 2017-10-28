Cops rescue 2-yr-old just before he's taken to Nepal

Minutes before two-and-a-half-year-old Sumit was to be transported to Nepal, after being abducted from his house in southeast Delhi, a Delhi Police team managed to raid the hideout in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and rescue him .

A day before, the police claimed to have rescued a girl from the clutches of traffickers, who had sold her for prostitution. These consecutive incidents have raised concerns of the police department against traffickers active in the Capital. According to the police, it was on October 8, when Sumit, a resident of Garhi area was kidnapped from outside his house.

During the investigation, a CCTV footage from the vicinity revealed that a person aged about 25 years, who was carrying the child, walked out of the locality. Followed by an extensive door-to-door search in nearby areas, it was found that a person of similar description, to the one seen in the CCTV footage, was identified as one Vinod Shera. Police said Shera hailed from Gorakhpur in UP and questioning revealed that he was absent since October 9 along with his family.

"This brought him under suspicion. With this, another family of one Panna Lal residing in the same building and having a permanent address of Gorakhpur was also missing since October 8. With this, a team was sent to Gorakhpur in search of the suspects. Following repeated raids, Vinod was apprehended from near a bus stand in Bans Gaon area. On questioning him, the entire chain of events unfolded and it was revealed that the real mastermind behind the crime was a married couple. On Vinod's instance, Panna Lal was also arrested and the captive child was also recovered," said Romil Baaniya, DCP southeast.

Baaniya said that Panna Lal was about to leave for Nepal along with the child.