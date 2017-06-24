Cops recover heroin worth Rs 20 crore

The accused, who was identified as Nand Kishor Joshi, 31, a resident of Mandsour in MP, was arrested on Monday near Hanuman Mandir on Outer Ring Road.

Delhi Police's special cell on Friday claimed to have busted an interstate drug syndicate and arrested the kingpin from whom five kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore was recovered. Police said that the accused had been supplying the drug to various groups in Delhi and neighbouring states.

The accused, who was identified as Nand Kishor Joshi, 31, a resident of Mandsour in MP, was arrested on Monday near Hanuman Mandir on Outer Ring Road. Officers said that sleuths of the Special Cell received information that an interstate narcotic drug syndicate was active in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and other states.

"It was learnt that members of this syndicate are involved in supply of high grade heroin from MP to Delhi and adjoining states. Active members of this syndicate were identified and their activities were kept under discreet surveillance. On Monday, receiving a tip off about Kishor's movement in Delhi, that he would come to supply a huge consignment of drugs to a receiver near Hanuman Mandir, a raid was conducted and Kishor was arrested," said Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP special cell.