Cops raid car dismantling unit den, nab five

Delhi Police have unearthed a vehicle dismantling den where stolen vehicles are first cut into scrap and then sold at a price not more than Rs 15-20 per kg. Police said the den was unearthed at Kosi Kalan in southeast Delhi.

While the engines and spare parts were sent outstations in exchange of small payments, the leftover of luxury sedans and hatchbacks were sold as scrap, police said. Five people have been arrested for running this den. The accused have been identified as Rahees, the owner of the godown, Akram, an auto lifter, Kale who is a dismantler and his aides Imran and Tahir.

The gang came under the police radar when on October 17, one Santro car with registration number — DL 4C AG 2049 — was reported stolen from Jangpura area. Police said that since the car was fitted with a GPS system, its last location was found to be from Hodal in Haryana.

"The identified area was cordoned off and search was made. Finally a godown situated in the fields was located and a raid was conducted, where five persons were found dismantling cars with the help of gas cutters fitted with oxygen and LPG cylinders and other instruments. A heap of dismantled spare parts of vehicles lying in the godown were recovered. On checking, dismantled parts of the Santro car reported stolen in the present case were also found," said DCP southeast, Romil Baaniya.

Under scanner

