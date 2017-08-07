Cops raid absconding Goenka school director's home

The Ghaziabad Police on Sunday conducted a raid to arrest Ankur, Director of the GD Goenka School in Indrapuram, but were unable to locate him. A nine-year-old student, Arman Sehgal, had died in the school premises recently. His parents then demanded the arrest of the school officials.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the kin of the deceased had accused the school authorities of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence. According to the police, the raid was conducted in Preet Vihar, where Ankur lives, early in the morning.

"The house was found to be locked. We had asked Ankur to join the investigation earlier as well, but he never turned up," Ghaziabad Circle Officer-1 Rakesh Verma said.

On Friday, the Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police had assured the Sehgal family that some headway will be made in the case by Monday. "We were assured that the accused will be arrested by Monday. I will wait till then. After that, I will sit on an indefinite protest outside the school," Arman's mother Swati said.

The Class IV student had died last Monday after falling in the second-floor corridor outside his classroom. His family accused the school authorities of negligence as the child's clothes were wet, probably due to water on the floor.