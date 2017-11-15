Cops nab train robbers in Greater Noida

The gang operated late at night and had been active in the Dadri area, this gang stopped the trains and looted commuters between Dadri and Boraki railway stations

The Greater Noida police have arrested two people of a notorious gang which stopped trains by planting Rs 2 coins on railway tracks and then robbed commuters at gunpoint from Tilapta on Monday..

According to police, the gang operated late at night and had been active in the Dadri area. This gang stopped the trains and looted commuters between Dadri and Boraki railway stations, police said.

"Many such incidents have been reported at Railway Protection Force police station in Dadri. Based on the complaints, Surajpur police, along with railway police team, scanned the CCTV footages and then nabbed two persons from railway tracks near the inland container depot in Tilapta on Monday," said Girish Kumar Kotiya, station house officer of Surajpur police station.

Police said the gang placed the coins placed between the track helps the joints in breaking down the 'track circuit.' What this does is that when the train passes over the coins it turns the next green signal into red for a couple of minutes, during which the miscreants looted commuters at gunpoint.

"We have managed to nab two persons of the gang while two other members managed to escape from the spot," Kotiya added .

The arrested persons are identified as Rajan and Dinesh, both natives of Bulandshahr. Police has recovered a country-made pistol and live cartridges rounds from their possession.

"They revealed that they mostly looted people sitting in the last bogies. If the loot is executed successfully, they called it a lucky coin, with which they managed to stop the train. Once the track circuit is broken, the next signal on the track turns red. While one member of the gang is engaged in breaking the circuit on the tracks, others wait near the next signal to loot the passengers," said a senior police officer.