Cops nab 4 for killing dhaba owner, son

Two days after a father-son duo owners of a roadside dhaba in outer Delhi's Najafgarh were shot dead by a group of men who had come to have dinner there— following an argument over the direction of coolers installed— police on Saturday arrested four men for the killing. The accused were traced with the help of a sports bike which they had left on the spot in their bid to flee from the spot.

According to the police, they received a call on Wednesday night, reporting that two persons have been shot at in Sangeeta Dhaba near Nangli Sakrawti area in Najafgarh around 10 pm. When a police team reached the spot it was learnt that four unknown persons came to the dhaba for dinner on two bikes.

"They had ordered dinner and after some time, one of them asked Mayank Verma, the son of the owner Shyam, to change the direction of the air cooler towards them. When Mayank refused their request saying that there were other customers at the eatery as well, one of them walked towards a cooler to change the direction himself," said a senior police officer.

On this, an argument started between Mayank and that man, which soon turned heated.

"During argument, one of them pulled out a pistol and shot at Mayank in the neck. Bleeding profusely, Mayank fell down. On hearing gunshots, Shyam Verma, the dhaba owner who was present at the cash counter, ran towards Mayank and tried to overpower the culprits. The man then also shot at Shyam in his neck, after which the four men fled," the police said.

DCP (Outer) MN Tiwari said that a PCR van that had rushed to the spot, took Shyam to Vikas Hospital in Najafgarh, where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, locals had rushed Mayank to Tarak Hospital near Dwarka Mor, from where he was later referred to Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka. Mayank Verma also succumbed to his injuries the next morning.

Tiwari said that during investigation police team found a sports KTM motorcycle, with registration number DL 9S AX-9501. "On the basis of technical surveillance and probe, the police team led by Inspector Sukbir Malik of special staff outer district arrested one Karim Khan and based on inputs received by him, his aide Raja Bihari was arrested on Saturday. Further intelligence led to the arrest of two more men, identified as Anil alias Monu and Amit Prajapati alias Mitha within a few hours of Bihari's arrest," the DCP said.

Police have recovered from the assailants the pistol that they used in the crime. They also said that Monu has a criminal background and cases like attempt to murder, theft and molestation are registered against him.