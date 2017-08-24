Cops nab 30 for running illegal casino

The casino was busted following a raid at 36, Raj Mahal, Dera Mandi Road, Fatehpur Beri, by the vigilance department of south district on Tuesday night.

Delhi Police have arrested 30 people including five women for allegedly running an illegal casino at a farmhouse in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area. Police said casino coins worth crores and high end liquor in large quantities was recovered from the building.

The casino was busted following a raid at 36, Raj Mahal, Dera Mandi Road, Fatehpur Beri, by the vigilance department of south district on Tuesday night. According to the police among thirty arrested, ten were the dealers and organisers of the casino. It also includes 14 players and five female casino cum bar attendants. Most of them have been identified as residents of Haryana or Nepal. Police said that the farm house is a sprawling 13 acre area which has been used for shooting of various TV serials and films.

"On Tuesday, the vigilance branch of south district received secret information from a reliable source that a high profile casino racket is being run from a farm house at Dera Mandi Road in Fatehpur Beri area. On this, a police team led by Inspector Manoj Kumar, in-charge vigilance branch of south district was formed, that raided the identified farm house around 11 pm," said Ishwar Singh, DCP south.

Singh said, a trap was laid and during a recce it was revealed that gambling was underway. Four big casino tables were being used. "The gamblers at each table were being facilitated by the organizers and attendants. After conducting a thorough search, the police team recovered gambling chips worth crores of rupees from the spot. During an inquiry, it was revealed that the property belongs to one Suresh Yadav. A case was registered under relevant sections and 30 people were arrested along with the owner of the property," the DCP said.

In a similar raid in October last year, a joint police team of Neb Sarai and Malviya Nagar police stations in south district busted a casino and arrested 36 persons from Sainik farms. Then, the raiding police team had found around two dozen people playing casino in the premises on five tables. The police had seized 11 luxury vehicles, 23 bottles of liquor and chips worth crores.

