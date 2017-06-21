Cops launch 11 new interceptor vans to check over-speeding

In order to add more teeth to its anti-rash driving campaign, Delhi Traffic Police launched eleven new interceptor vehicles at an event organised at India Gate on Tuesday. These interceptor vehicles can track speeding vehicles through laser-based cameras.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik flagged off these interceptors from India Gate.

These newly launched vehicles can intercept over-speeding vehicles driving in the range of 0-250 kmph and these high tech interceptors can work during the night as well. With the use of these interceptors, Delhi Traffic Police are hopeful that they will be able to curb down various speed-related road fatalities.

The laser-based cameras, fitted in these vehicles, can generate a challan in two seconds and identify a speeding vehicle in a lane full of vehicles. They are capable of working in all light conditions and produce a photograph of the speeding vehicles registration number plate with its GPS coordinates, time and place.

"The 11 new interceptor vans can track over-speeding vehicles through laser-based cameras. The cameras can work in all light conditions and produce a photograph of the over-speeding vehicles' registration number and its GPS coordinates," said a senior police officer.

