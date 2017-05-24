Cops exhume bodies of BSP leader's kin

Police officials on Monday exhumed the bodies of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Munawwar Hasan Rana's sons Akeeb and Shakeeb, wife Ishrat and daughters Aarzoo and Aarai. While the sons were buried five feet under the ground inside Sahil alias Bunty's office, with a lot of salt stuffed in them, the wife and daughters were buried in Daurala village near Meerut.

Bunty had killed and buried his business partner Rana, his wife and four children, at his office in north Delhi's Burari, and at a far off secluded dried canal in Meerut respectively.

Police officials suspect that the motive for the murder was to take over Rana's properties worth an estimated Rs 6 crore. It is believed that Bunty had already forged papers to transfer the property in his name.

The problem began earlier this month. Hasan, who was lodged in Tihar jail in a case of sexual assault since January 19, this year, came out on May 17 after being released on interim bail. Sources said that Bunty had helped him post bail, without informing him that his family members had gone missing.

On reaching home, he was told that his family had not been seen since April. It was then that Hasan reported his family as missing.

However, Hasan too was killed, and then Bunty called up the police on Saturday. Upon reaching the location described by Bunty, police found Hasan lying on the floor with gunshot injuries in his chest. Hasan was shot with his own pistol at his house in Bhagat Colony area, on Saturday.

"With discrepancies in his recorded statement, one of Hasan's friend Deepak and one of his neighbours started to make the police suspicious. After we interrogated Bunty at length, he confessed to have hired contract killers in order to get Munnawar killed," DCP (North) Jatin Narwal, said.

On Bunty's confession, the two hired killers Feroze and Zulfiqar, were arrested and the location of the five bodies were revealed to the police.

"To avoid suspicion, he buried two of Hasan's sons in his own office. The two teenage boys were killed after being starved for two days," said a senior police officer.