Cops clueless as another braid chopping incident occurs

While the Kangaheri village in South-West Delhi looms in fear and anxiety due to braids of women being mysteriously chopped off, another incident was reported from Palam area wherein the braid of a 46-year old woman was chopped off.

The woman like the three others from the village complained of a headache and later realised that her braid had been chopped off. The Delhi Police called a team of doctors from Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to counsel the victims.

The 46-year old woman had gone to pick up her grandson from the school. She was waiting for him and talking to her neighbour after which she came home and then lost consciousness. When she woke up she found that her braid was chopped off. She also stated that her head was heavy and she suffered from severe headache.

However no official complaint was given to the police.

Police officers scanned CCTV footages where the woman was standing but there was no other person present.

Investigating officials revealed that robbery as a motive behind this mystery has been ruled out as in none of the cases was anything found to be missing from the house. The only two possibilities left, they said, was either a known person behind this or a mentally disturbed person /psychologically unstable person.

A team of doctors from IHBAS visited the village and counselled the women. The doctors opined that sometimes in order to gain attention and even in the sub-conscious mind things are done without the individual realising it, however the team of doctors would again counsel them on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the police called the forensics team to analyze if there is any presence of a chemical which caused the woman to have a headache.

Post the incident, villagers have become increasingly worried and vigilant. On Tuesday, they even thrashed three men who they suspected of being the attackers.

After they were thrashed the police was called in, and it came to the fore that the three men were dressing up as women, and putting on make-up, in order to beg on the streets.