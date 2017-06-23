Cops bust sex racket run in unisex saloon

Delhi Police have busted a sex racket in Rohini and arrested 10 women along with two operators. The arrests were made following a raid at a unisex saloon from where the syndicate was being run.

DCP Rohini, Rishipal said that the move was initiated following a tipoff that on the first floor of a building in Sector 7, Rohini, that such a racket was being run.

“On hearing this, a decoy customer was sent to make a deal and after completion of the deal, a raid was conducted by a team from the North Rohini police station, led by inspector Birendra Singh. It was found that a prostitution racket was being run in the garb of Grace Unisex Saloon,” said the DCP.

The police team arrested 10 women along with two sex racket operators namely Sandeep Singh (21) and Manjeet Singh (42), on the spot,” the DCP added.

Police said that the saloon had been taken on rent for the last two months and the sex racket was being operated from there. Further investigation is in progress and the syndicate’s link to a trafficking racket is also being probed, the officer said.