Cops bust carjackers' gang, five arrested

The police have claimed to have busted a gang actively involved in carjacking at gunpoint and auto thefts. They arrested five men, one of whom had recently come out of the jail, after their acts were captured on CCTV cameras. Six cars and two pistols were recovered from the accused.

Prime accused and the kingpin of the gang, Manish alias Golu, 25, has been named in three other criminal cases earlier. After his release from the jail in January this year, he started meeting Sanjay Rathi and Mahaveer alias Pawan Pandit, who convinced him to commit car robberies. Golu then formed a gang with Abhivak, 19, Manish, 23, Ravinder, 23, and Hariom, 22, and they started robbing cars at gunpoint.

DCP, Rohini, Rishi Pal said: "Stringent measures were taken after a number of carjacking incidents and auto thefts were reported. A special task team was formed and, accordingly, evidences from recent cases were collected. The footage from CCTV cameras installed in various factories and gates of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Area, where a number of such incidents were reported from, was scrutinised. This gave a clue about the registration number of the motorcycle used by one of the carjackers."

These numbers were then checked in various combinations and the police team managed to zero down on the owners of these bikes. "Close verification by secret surveillance led to the information that suspects would be assembling near a mall in the industrial area, Narela, and a trap was laid on Sunday night. As per the plan, the team raided the identified premises and the accused were arrested. A stolen motorcycle and two country-made pistols were recovered from their possession. During sustained interrogation, they confessed to their crimes, and more than a dozen cases are being worked out following the arrests," Pal said.