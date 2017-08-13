Cops arrest man smuggling 20 guns

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly trying to smuggle 22 semi-automatic pistols in the Capital from Madhya Pradesh ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.

According to police officials, Ugara Singh was part of a gang involved in the supply of illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi.

On Friday, the police learnt that an arm supplier would come near Bhairon Marg in Central Delhi to deliver a consignment of illegal weapons to a local conduit of a gangster, said Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Around 9 pm, Ugara was nabbed near Udyan Nursery.

Twenty semi-automatic pistols were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

During interrogation, he told the police about a gang headed by one Bacchu Singh that was involved in supplying weapons for the last many years.

Ugara joined Bacchu's gang about two years back.

"The gang members used code words while talking on phones for deciding places to deliver the weapons," said Verma.

"For instance, Taj Mahal denoted Sarai Kale Khan, Lal Quila for Bhairon Mandir among others," he added.