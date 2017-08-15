Controversial Bastar ex-IGP cancels JNU visit due to ill health

Former Bastar IGP SRP Kalluri, who was to attend an event at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the occasion of Independence Day, will not be able to come due to health issues. The event, which could have sparked a fresh round of agitation at the campus, has now been postponed by the organisers.

"We have postponed the event scheduled for August 15 due to the critical health condition of Kalluri. He is admitted to a Gurugram hospital and will undergo a kidney transplant on Tuesday,"ABVP member and convenor of the event, Srikant, said.

DNA had earlier reported that a section of Right-inclined faculty members and students had invited Kalluri to the event. The move might have led to students protest as his visit to the neighbouring Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) for a seminar in May this year had faced huge criticism from JNU students.

The organisers, however, claimed that the event, wherein Kalluri was to address students about "his contributions in fighting Naxalism in Chhattisgarh", will be organised in the coming months. "We will definitely decide a date, once he gets well," a senior faculty member said.

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Kalluri was sent on a leave in February, following allegations of human rights violation and has not been given a new position yet. He was charged with threatening journalists and human rights activists in Bastar and was also summoned by the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) over alleged hostility and abuse of power against the human rights defenders in November last year.

During his visit to IIMC, he, however, had claimed that he was constantly "presented as a villain and devil in the public domain by Maoists and intellectuals across the country".

