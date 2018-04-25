Constable, two others rape woman in Indirapuram area

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a flat after being offered a spiked drink in the Indirapuram area. The police said that the woman has alleged that she was gang-raped twice by the three accused and one of them was introduced to her as a constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Two accused have been arrested while the police are yet to ascertain the identity of the constable.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Abhishek, Sunil and an unidentified person.

The unidentified person first called her to the flat which she wanted to take on rent. On reaching the flat, the accused gave her a drink laced with a sedative. After consuming the drink, the lady fell unconscious and the three men allegedly raped her.

"The incident took place on Saturday, however, the FIR was registered on Monday. The victim stated that she suspected something wrong has happened with her on Saturday and on Monday she received a call from Sunil who called her to the same flat and the three threatened her to post the video, which they shot while raping her, on social websites if she told about the incident to anyone," said Akash Tomar, Superintendent of Police (City).

The three accused then blackmailed her on the pretext of the video and again took turns to rape her. "The woman was dropped at a place around 9:30 pm after which she came to the Indirapuram police station and narrated her ordeal." said Tomar.

ACTION TAKEN