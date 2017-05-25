Congress expels 48 candidates for their actions in MCD elections

The Congress on Wednesday expelled 48 candidates and 25 other members from the party's Delhi unit after dismal performance in the current municipal elections. The Grand Old Party had managed to win only 31 of the 272 wards in the civic polls held in April.

The number of the candidates expelled includes 15 from east, 16 from south and 17 from north MCD. Twenty five members, who were related to these 48 candidates, were also removed.

The action was initiated against those who defied the party's directions and contested against official Congress candidates or fielded their relatives in the MCD polls.

"The decision to expel the rebels and their relatives who fought MCD elections against party candidates was taken unanimously in a meeting of the disciplinary committee," said Narendra Nath, chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Delhi Congress.

According to sources, the party is also going through complaints of anti-party activities by senior party leaders and will issue show cause notices after scrutiny of the complaints by party candidates.

"Sitting Nangli Sakrawati councillor Satender Singh Rana was given a party ticket from Chhawla ward, but he fielded his wife against our candidate from Nangli ward," Nath said.

Similarly, the then sitting Kasturba Nagar ward councillor Ravi Kalshi, who was denied ticket, fielded his daughter-in-law against Congress. Both were expelled, he said.

Ex-councillors Ramesh Pandit from Ghondli and Dharmender Singh have also been expelled from the party. The complaints of anti party activities were submitted under Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken's instruction.

There was discontent in a section of the party over ticket distribution under the leadership of Ajay Maken. Senior leaders including former CM Sheila Dikshit and ex ministers AK Walia and Arvinder Singh Lovely had raised questioned over Maken's role.