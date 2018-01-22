Complaints against doctors rising, DMC received 234 in 2017

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) received 234 complaints against doctors in the Capital, in 2017 alone. Of these 74 complaints were decided, 82 were sent to the Disciplinary Committee, and four had to be settled through monetary compensation.

While the complaints and medical negligence complaints against the doctors continue to rise in the Capital, in a written response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda called a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) that claimed 57 per cent allopathic doctors as "erroneous".

The report 'Health Workforce in India' released by the WHO in 2016 pointed out that more than half of the doctors in the country are fake. The minister, however, denied this and disregarded the report, despite the fact that the DMC received several complaints against doctors in 2017.

"We received at least 20 complaints every month last year. Based on the evidence, some of these complaints are accepted to be reviewed. The number of complaints has increased in the last few years," said Dr Girish Tyagi, Registrar, DMC.

As per the WHO report, 31 per cent of doctors in India in 2001 were only educated till secondary level while 57 per cent did not have proper medical qualifications. Based on a 2001 consensus, the report suggests that there are 80 doctors for every one lakh people in the country, but this number drops lower to 36 when all the Allopathic, Homeopathic, Unani and Ayurvedic doctors, without degrees, are excluded.

"The report is erroneous since MBBS is the minimum qualification for enrolment as a registered medical practitioner in a State Medical Register to practice medicine, and hence all registered doctors have medical qualifications. Section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, prohibits a person other than a medical practitioner enrolled on a State Medical Register to practice medicine in a state. Since health is a state subject, the primary responsibility to deal with such cases of quacks lies with the respective state government," said Nadda in his response.