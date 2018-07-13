Complaint redressal system for Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said on Thursday that they are going to form a comprehensive complaint redressal system through which a person can register complaint via a phone call by just sitting at home.

According to a GNIDA official, the decision has been taken to benefit the citizens. The aim is to enhance public-government interface besides addressing needs, interests and problems of citizens in a time-bound frame.

"The objective is to make the administration simple, transparent, accountable and responsive. Complaints will be redressed within a fixed time frame. If a problem is not addressed, the complainant will be informed about the reasons for delay and the time-frame for resolution" said a senior official of Greater Noida authority.

Complaints can be submitted through a phone call at authority's provided number in which the complainant will have to provide their name, address and mobile number along with the details of problem that needs to be redressed.