Complaint against DCW chief for 'casteist' remarks

A Delhi court sought an action taken report (ATR) on Wednesday from the police on a complaint against DCW chief Swati Maliwal and others for allegedly barging into a house and making derogatory remarks against a particular caste during an anti-alcohol drive.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vikram directed the SHO of Narela police station to look into the matter and file the ATR by the next date of hearing on February 6.

According to the complaint filed by a student, Maliwal, along with her (complainant's) neighbour Praveen barged into her house in the absence of her parents and had made "casteist" remarks against them.

The complaint alleged that one of the accused, who was running a 'Nasha Mukti Panchayat' demanded money from the complainant's father as donation. However, when her father refused to give the forced donation, the person threatened to falsely implicate them.

On December 6 last year the complaint stated that the accused, along with Maliwal and others, made the alleged"derogatory remarks" against the family. The comments were made outside the complainant's cousins' house. Following this, the complainant's cousins went to her house next door and informed her about the incident.

In the complaint filed through advocate Pradeep Rana, the complainant claimed that she locked the door from inside after taking both her cousin sisters inside the house. However, the accused broke open the door and continued to make derogatory remarks them. She alleged her cousin sisters were dragged out of the house and that Maliwal pulled her hair when she raised her voice while trying to save them from ill-treatment.

After the incident, the complainant said she even wrote to DCP but no action was taken. Maliwal said: "This is a cross-complaint. The woman was allegedly found selling liquor and a complaint has already been registered against her," Maliwal said.

CHARGE REFUTED

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has refuted all charges and said the complaint comes in the wake of a previous complaint made against the complainant and her mother for alleging selling liquor at their house.