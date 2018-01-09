CM Kejriwal launches common mobility card for bus, metro rides

Commuters in the Capital will now have a common card for using public transport, including buses as well as the Metro. The common mobility card launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday is a first of its kind in the country.

The card will be functional in 200 DTC and 50 cluster buses plying on different routes, and Metro trains. Buses from DTC's Raj Ghat Depot-I and Rohini Depot-I and those of Cluster scheme's BBM depot-II are equipped with the facility as of now. "It's a big step in the transport sector that will facilitate seamless travel for people in Delhi," Kejriwal told reporters after a short ride on a DTC bus on the occasion.

The card will function like a debit card, and the facility will be extended to all the DTC and cluster buses from April 1. The city has around 3,900 DTC and over 1,600 cluster buses.

Earlier, the Delhi government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had reached upon an arrangement to authorise Metro smart cards to be used as common mobility cards for the DTC and cluster buses.The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too approved the use of its pre-paid instrument, PPI-MTS (Prepaid Instrument Mass Transit System) for the purpose. The DMRC smart card is the first to get authorisation under this category, said a government official.

The smart card will be tapped on the Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) available with bus conductors for the payment of fares. While smart cards can be purchased from any Delhi Metro station, the mobility cards are available at all the ISBTs, railway stations and tourist information centres of the Delhi Tourism Department in coming months, the official said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was present during the launch along with top government and DMRC officials.