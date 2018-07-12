CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh over services

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday to discuss the confusion arising over the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue related to 'Services'. Kejriwal claimed that the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal were interpreting the order in their own way.

The verdict that restricted the jurisdiction of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to matters of land, police and public order has been used by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to claim control over services matter, including transfer and posting of IAS officers of the Delhi government.

However, the services department refused to comply, saying the Supreme Court did not abolish the notification issued in 2015, which made the Minister of Home Affairs the authority for transfers and postings in the Capital.

"We have discussed the entire verdict in detail with Rajnath ji and he seems to have agreed to the points we have raised. He has assured that he will be speaking to the officers and will meet us again next week," Kejriwal said after coming out of the meeting.

The Centre and the L-G have said that status quo needs to be maintained since the services control matter is pending before the regular bench of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the latest transfer and posting notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has created a new post of Additional Chief Secretary in the Delhi government. This is the first time that any such post has been created in the state government set up.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Anindo Majumdar, who was transferred to Andaman Nicobar Islands in March 2016, has been appointed as the additional Chief Secretary along with Manoj Parida, who is also the Principal Home Secretary in the Delhi government. Majumdar is also holding the post of Finance Commissioner currently.

Sources in the government said that questions have been raised over the selection of Majumdar for the post of additional CS, as he is senior to the present Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was transferred to Delhi in January 2017.

AAP'S VERSION