Cluster bus drivers go on hunger strike

After talks with the government failed, cluster bus drivers on Friday sat on a hunger strike at north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar Depot. The cluster buses also known as the "orange buses" have remained off the roads since May 15, when the drivers called for a strike.

The Audyogik Kamgar Vikas Union, which had launched the strike has threatened the government of self-immolation if their demands are not heard till the coming Monday.

The drivers and conductors have been demanding the implementation of the new rates of minimum wages in the payment of salaries, which were introduced by the AAP government in March this year. "We had met the transport secretary but they did not give anything in written. There were just verbal assurances of payment of salaries. Also, they did not give any specific date as to when we will get the dues. If they don't hear our demands by Monday, I will immolate myself in full public view," said Pramod Tomar, president of the union.

At least 18,000 drivers are attached to the union.

As the strike entered its fifth day, thousands of commuters relying on bus services on a daily basis had a harrowing time.

Around 1,700 cluster buses run by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) ply in the city. "I used to take the cluster bus every day to work to Saket. While there is no service for the past few days, I have to change three rides, which is a hassle," said Sanjeev Malik, who works with an insurance company.

Meanwhile, officials in the Delhi government said, "We have been holding talks with them. However, the dispute is now between the private concessionaires and the drivers."

Analysis

Delhi commuters have been at a loss. Few months ago, app-based cab services went on strike.

Now, once again cluster bus drivers are on strike, the government time and again has not been able to solve the transport issues, they wait till the public transport facility threatens to go on strike