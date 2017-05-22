Civic officials told to improve Noida's image

I have asked to improve greenery in the city, eliminate dust pollution, improve sanitation, and manage traffic better: Alok Sinha

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Industrial Development Department's Principal Secretary and Chairman of the Noida Authority, Alok Sinha, has directed the Authority officials to provide quality civic amenities in a time-bound manner in Noida, so that the public gets some relief and the image of the area can be improved.

Talking to DNA, Sinha said Noida is known as a world-class city in terms of infrastructure. "Our idea is to improve the quality of living in Noida. I have asked to improve greenery in the city, eliminate dust pollution, improve sanitation, and manage traffic better," he said.

"Everything will be executed in a time-bound manner. I will review the work from time to time," he added.

The instructions for all the officials to immediately start work and streamline basic civic facilities, such as traffic management, sanitation, and reduce pollution had come from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Authority should refurbish all roads, clean drains before monsoon, beautify Noida-Delhi entry points, ensure proper cleanliness, and remove all kinds of encroachment on public land," Sinha said.

To begin with, the Authority will identify four main roads to be refurbished. It has already identified four major drains — Irrigation drain, Harola drain, Sector 21/25 drain and NEPZ drain — for cleaning before the onset of monsoon.

"Initially, these four roads will be made dust-free. Later, work on other roads will start so that motorists and pedestrians do not face any dust-related problems. The Authority should chalk out a detailed plan to make all roads dust-free and provide clean environment to people," Sinha said.

As per his directions, all top Authority officials, including CEO, Additional CEOs, and Deputy CEO, besides other staffers, will visit these areas between 7am and 9am to check the ongoing work.

The Authority will also beautify all Noida-Delhi border points with flowering plants, so that visitors feel good while coming to Noida.