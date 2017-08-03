City court to frame charges against CM, Sisodia on Aug 8

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on framing of charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav in connection to a defamation case filed by an advocate Surendra Kumar Sharma.

Metropolitan Magistrate Pranjal Aneja directed the trio to appear in the court on August 8.

DNA had on Tuesday reported that the three had appeared in the court after being rapped by the court for their non-appearance and seeking regular exemptions.

According to the complaint, Sharma was allegedly approached by the volunteers of AAP who had asked him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on a party ticket, saying Mr Kejriwal was pleased with his social services.

He filled up the application form to contest the polls after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that AAP's Political Affairs Committee of the party had decided to give him the ticket. However, it was later denied to him.

On October 14, 2013, the complainant claimed that articles in leading newspapers carried "defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons" which have lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

On April 17, the apex court had stayed prosecution of Mr Kejriwal in the case on his plea challenging constitutional validity of the penal provisions of defamation law.

The trial court had earlier released Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav on bail after they had appeared before it on June 4, 2014.