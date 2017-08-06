City court grants bail to AAP's 'Commando'

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Surender 'Commando' Singh, hours after he was taken into judicial custody for repeated non-appearance for a case of defacement of public property in 2014.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg released the AAP politician upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of like amount, advocate VK Shahi said. Earlier in the day, the court had ordered Commando's custody when he appeared before the court. He had not done so on the last few occasions, despite directions by the court.

The case relates to defacement of public property in the Naraina area in west Delhi allegedly by putting up posters and hoardings. A few days ago, ex-BJP MLA Karan Singh Tanwar, in his election petition, had challenged Surender Singh's election on the grounds of non-declaration of government dues, non-furnishing of financial status and income tax returns, as well as incorrect disclosure of his educational qualification in his nomination papers.