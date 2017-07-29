CISF men at Metro station manhandled me, claims JNU student

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student has alleged that a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel assaulted and manhandled him at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Thursday, while he was headed for the security check. The student, identified as Aman Sinha, narrated his ordeal in a Facebook post.

Senior CISF officers, however, said nothing of this sort was captured on the CCTV cameras and that Sinha was stopped as he had refused to remove the headphones he was wearing. They further said the student was let off after he gave a written apology. No police complaint was filed."They asked me to put them (earphones) off in a very despotic manner but I defied them.....when I was waiting for my sister who was coming in through the ladies queue, one CISF guy came again and asked where I was from, what I do etc. I told them my name and that I am a JNU student. Then he asked for my 'poora naam'," Sinha wrote on his Facebook.

He further said another CISF man then came and said Sinha was spoiling the country's name and will be sent to Pakistan. "They dragged me through the public to the security office via a very long passage, where there was no CCTV camera. They started abusing me. I tried to record the conversation but they made me delete it and threw away my phone," he stated online.

He added: "A senior officer then came to the control room and asked for my ID, which I gave. Even though I was crying, she did nothing to help me."

Senior CISF officers, have however, refuted Sinha's allegations. "His claims that he was manhandled were found to be false. The officer on duty had asked him to remove his headphones before the security check. When he refused, he was asked to get out of the queue and let others proceed. He was then taken to the control room, where he gave a written apology," an officer said.

But Sinha claimed that he wrote the apology letter under pressure. "Otherwise, they would not have allowed me to go," he said.