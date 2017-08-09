Chandigarh stalking case: Protesters demand action

Protestors raised anti-government slogans at Jantar Mantar, demanding action against the accused in the Chandigarh stalking case on Tuesday. The protesters, some of whom were from the Aam Aadmi Party, alleged that the BJP was trying to shield Vikas Barala, son of the Haryana state BJP chief.

Earlier in the day, an innocuous post on social media started doing the rounds, asking people to "be there" to "raise their voice" against the powers that be that are protecting Barala.

Around 50 people gathered at Jantar Mantar around six in the evening, armed with posters written 'Beti bachao, BJP hatao' and shouted slogans against the Centre.

Speaking to DNA, one of the protestors, Anupam (he refused to give his last name) complained about the laxity on the part of the government in booking the two boys who had stalked a young woman in Chandigarh last week.

"The police is acting very casually. They have dropped the charges. It must have been done at the behest of some political biggies," he claimed.

The protest, however, took on a heavy political tone as the participants raised slogans of removing the BJP government rather than focusing on what the rally was really meant to be about — women's safety.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also to attend the event but cancelled it at the last moment.

Interestingly, some of the protesters who were raising the pitch against the alleged perpetrators, did not seem to know for whom they were generating support for. On being asked the name of the girl they had gathered to rally support behind or the exact details of, one of the protesters, Elvin Bavro, said that he had "sketchy details of the event" and was "not sure" of the exact name of the girl.