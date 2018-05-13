CCTV issue: Manish Sisodia writes to L-G; CM, AAP MLAs to walk to his house

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Saturday seeking an approval for the installation of CCTV cameras in the city.

The letter comes as a fresh confrontation between the AAP government and the L-G, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in approving the project. Kejriwal had said that the L-G was creating a "hindrance" in clearing the project, which is crucial to the safety of women in the city.

All Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs led by Kejriwal plan to walk from the CM's residence at Flagstaff Road to the L-G House in Civil Lines on Monday to discuss the issue.

Installation of around 50,000 CCTV cameras across the city was one of the agendas in the party's poll manifesto before it came to power in 2015.

Sisodia talking to the media said, " The chief minister along with all Delhi ministers and AAP MLAs will walk to the L-G's house to discuss the issue. We have been working on the CCTV project for three years now. The L-G was silent all the while. Only now when the tender has been allotted, he is seeing loopholes in the system."

The deputy CM in his letter had also informed the L-G about their visit on Monday.

"Hindrance in setting up of CCTV surveillance cameras has created a public uproar. We will arrive at your office on Monday to discuss the issue with you. If the time is not suitable to you, you can please tell us an alternative time on that day," Sisodia wrote.

The AAP government had objected to a committee being set up by Baijal to come up with a standard operating procedure for the installation, operation and monitoring of CCTVs. Kejriwal had termed the setting up of this committee "unconstitutional".