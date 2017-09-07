CBI seeks more time to investigate Najeeb Ahmed case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday informed the Delhi High court that they are making all possible efforts to trace JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who has been missing from October last year.

A bench of Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice G S Sistani directed the probe agency to take all steps to find the missing boy.

"We direct CBI to take all necessary steps to trace the missing person who is missing since October 15, 2016," the court said.

According to advocate Monika Arora, the CBI stated in the report that they have started all the investigations from scratch and are exploring all possible angles in the case. The agency sought more time which was granted by the court.

The CBI counsel informed the court that wide publicity has been given in 12 cities and several mortuaries were being carefully examined. He said the railway records of past one year of the same name and age have been called for.

"Apart from a team of eight officials of CBI, officers of DIG rank are also monitoring the probe," he said.

The court also asked the CBI the reason for placing the status report in a sealed cover.In reply, the CBI counsel said they do not want the names of witnesses to be revealed.

The High Court had, on May 16, ordered the CBI to take over the probe into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Najeeb since October 2016.