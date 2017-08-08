CBI lodges case against EDMC after 2 die of toxic water

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in connection with the incident wherein two persons had died after toxins were released from illegal industrial units in north-east Delhi's residential areas in May.

The case followed directives from the Delhi High Court (HC), which took cognisance of a news report regarding the death of the two people, allegedly from toxins discharged by denim washing units.

The investigative agency filed the case against unidentified officials of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the Government of Delhi on August 4, according to the FIR. The stringent charges include criminal conspiracy and causing grievous hurt by acts endangering the life or personal safety of others and for acts of corruption.

"The agency will also ascertain the number of deaths reported from these areas and the cause of these deaths," the agency officials said.

The court order directed the CBI to identify the Assistant Engineer, Executive Engineer and Superintendent Engineer of the municipal corporation in Shiv Vihar at the time "such illegal activities" started, and all those who remained there till the units shut. The agency has also been asked to find out whether any licences were issued to these units, and details about the officials who granted or renewed these licences.

It was reported that toxins contaminated the drinking water in the area, leading to incidence of diseases, such as cancer. On May 25, the HC had directed the CBI to investigate the unauthorised commercial and industrial activities in Shiv Vihar and Karawal Nagar.

The HC had further directed the agency to ascertain the dates from which the industrial units in the residential areas started operating and how long they functioned, besides identifying officials responsible for the toxin discharge.