CBI arrests two in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two 'private persons', of which one posed as a government official, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a Delhi Police Inspector seeking favourable posting.

The CBI has named four people — Rajan Kumar, Arun Tiwari, Delhi Police Inspector Banay Singh Meena, and Kameshwar, a government official — in its First Information Report (FIR). "Kumar, who posed as a government officer, and Tiwari have been arrested by the CBI," said the agency's spokesperson RK Gaur.

It is alleged that Meena offered a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to Kumar, who was living in a government accommodation allotted to Kameshwar.