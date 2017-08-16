Car details to help cops in Gurugram molestation case

According to police, the woman, a resident of Phase 2 had left her home on Monday evening to buy milk

Gurugram police has registered a case of molestation and stalking after a 35-year-old woman was chased by a boy on her way back home. According to police, the woman, a resident of Phase 2 had left her home on Monday evening to buy milk.

On her way back, she was chased by a boy in a car. As she was about to reach home, the man came out of his car and molested her. The incident took place at around 6.30pm.

"The car was a white Swift. It started following me as soon as I left the shop after buying milk. I was on the phone with a friend of mine then. By the time I was almost home, the car stopped in front of me and a man came stepped out of the car. Suddenly, he started undressing himself, and then he started circling me, completely undressed," she said in her statement.

She further mentioned, "I will be able to identify him if he comes in front of me again."

A case has been registered in Bajghera Police Station under Section 354A(Sexual Harassment, with punishment for it including imprisonment up to three years, or fine, or both) and 354D(Punishment for stalking that includes imprisonment up to 5 years along with fine) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have noted down the vehicle number of the man that stalked the woman, and are trying to track the car down. Hopefully, we will be able to arrest the accused soon," said Inspector Samshuddin of Bajghera Police Station.