Capital to witness wet week ahead

After a dry and humid weekend, the national capital is bracing for a wet week with rain and thunderstorms expected starting Monday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

The spell of rain and thunderstorm is expected to bring the mercury down by two to three degrees in the coming week.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 30 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

"Due to the north-west movement of a low pressure trough located over the north-west Bay of Bengal, interaction with approaching western disturbance rain and thunder activity is likely over the week. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 30 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, which is three to four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature is likely to oscillate between 25 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius," said a senior MET official.

On June 26, the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively, the official said.

"Moderate to light rain with thunderstorms are likely to occur throughout the week," said the official.

Thunderstorms will most probably commence from June 26 evening over the National Capital Region. Light to moderate rain and thundershower activity is expected to occur across most places on June 27 and June 28.

With the rapid advancement of the south-west monsoon, most parts of north-west India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and the NCR, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, are expecting moderate showers.