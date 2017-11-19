Buyers protest outside BJP office

Hundreds of buyers who had invested in different residential projects of the Amrapali Group, Supertech, Jaypee, and many others in Noida and Greater Noida staged a protest outside the BJP office at Ashoka Road in New Delhi on Saturday.

Shouting slogans the buyers demanded answers from the government as to how and when they would get their houses. Police detained the protesters for three hours.

The flat buyers claimed that during elections a number of BJP candidates had promised homebuyers of Gautam Buddha Nagar that they would give them all possible assistance in securing possession. However, they alleged that nothing has been done about it yet.

"We have met with state and central ministers several times and returned with verbal assurances that have not been manifested in deeds till date. I have lost all hopes of getting my dream house," said Kamal Kaushal, a buyer.

Currently, there are around 95 projects in Noida and around 190 projects in Greater Noida which are stuck due to the financial crunch.

Shweta Bharti, General Secretary of Noida Extension Flat Owners' Welfare Association (NEFOWA) said that the primary demand of the buyers was the change in the definition of ongoing projects in the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulation and Development (RERA) rules.

"The Central RERA says that a project is to be considered 'ongoing' until the possession of flats in it starts. However, the state RERA differs, saying that if a builder has applied for a completion or an occupancy certificate, the project will not be considered 'ongoing'. Noida and Greater Noida authorities have even issued certificates to some projects without proper inspection,"she said.

BUYERS’ DEMANDS